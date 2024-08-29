Bandon farmer Dermot is backing myeloma campaign

A WEST Cork farmer who has been living with the blood cancer, multiple myeloma, for eight years has appealed to people in the county to support the ‘Miles for Myeloma’ fundraising campaign which will take place virtually all over Ireland throughout September.

Dermot O’Leary (65), a farmer from Bandon with five grown children, says that people can live very well with the disease, and for a long time, with the right treatment.

Multiple Myeloma Ireland is a voluntary organisation that helps patients, and their support network, to get a better understanding of their disease, and to ensure all patients get access to the best possible information, support, care, and treatment.

The ‘Miles for Myeloma’ campaign is a virtual month long event inviting walkers, runners, cyclists and swimmers to take part and clock up ‘Miles for Myeloma’ from all across Ireland to raise awareness of the disease and funds for research and supports.

‘I had a stem cell transplant in November 2015 and have been on maintenance treatment ever since,’ said Dermot. ‘I am living very well and working on my farm. Apart from being more prone to infections my quality of life is very good,’ he said.

MMI board chairperson, Mary Kelly, said a lot more needs to be done to raise awareness. ‘A data base tracking cases and seeing how well and how long people are living with the disease is very important and will help banish a lot of the disinformation around it.’According to Multiple Myeloma Ireland there are approximately 350 new cases of multiple myeloma diagnosed in the country every year. A typical treatment regimen for those with multiple myeloma includes a stem cell transplant, ongoing chemotherapy, steroids, and antibody injections.

Those wishing to take part in the challenge should register at mylesformyeloma at idonate.ie. Participants are encouraged to share their progress and photos and tag @multiplemyelomaireland. There will be a meet up day to mark the end of the month long campaign with a walk for all involved on Sunday Sept 29th, leaving from Tullamore Hospital.