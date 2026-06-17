Animal health vet scheme

ICSA Animal Health and Welfare chair John Barron has welcomed the 2026 Biosecurity Targeted Advisory Service for Animal Health (TASAH) and is encouraging cattle and sheep farmers to make use of the free veterinary advice.

The scheme includes a farm visit and consultation with a trained veterinary practitioner covering parasite control, TB biosecurity and disease prevention measures.

Mr Barron said the scheme is relevant to all livestock farmers, including beef, suckler and sheep farmers.

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‘Farmers can also use the consultation to discuss vaccination programmes and other herd health measures with their vet,’ he said.

Farmers can register through Animal Health Ireland and should contact their vet for further information on the consultations available.