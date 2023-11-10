Agroforestry conference to be hosted in Bantry

THE International Agroforestry Conference on farmer-led climate adaptation and mitigation takes place in Bantry on Thursday and Friday, November 16th and 17th.

The vital role of trees on farms, on both conventional and organic farms in combating climate change and supporting farm enterprises will be explored as part of a diverse and informative event taking part in the Westlodge Hotel.

Speakers will delve into agroforestry policy developments, support measures, and whole farm planning and will look in detail at how agroforestry fits into agricultural and climate policy in the EU and Ireland.

Perspectives will be shared on how agroforestry can enhance farm production, support livestock, reduce inputs, support low-input and organic systems and provide wider ecosystem benefits.

There’ll also be a chance to visit agroforestry farms in the West Cork area, hear insights from farmers who have successfully integrated trees into their farming systems, and see their systems in operation.

It’s described as a ‘chance to be part of a transformative conversation on the role that agroforestry can play as a farming tool to help keep farms profitable and sustainable, whilst dealing with climate adaptation and mitigation.’