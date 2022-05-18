FARM CLASSICS: A tractor that’s ‘Maxxum’-ising its horsepower

THE Case-IH MX135 had big boots to fill when taking over the reins from the Maxxum 5150.

Replacing the Maxxum 5100 range that was manufactured in Neuss, Germany, the MX tractors were assembled in Doncaster, Yorkshire and were essentially revamped and improved versions of their predecessors, receiving all the right tweaks in all the right areas, especially the chassis and cab.

Key to this was the lengthening of the wheel base of the tractor which reduced the road bouncing or ‘hopping’ which the 5100 series were notoriously associated with. By using a cast steel chassis, the engine, which was the same Cummins 5.9l unit used in the Maxxum tractors, was pushed forward providing better weight distribution as well as stability and comfort. This also allowed for a reinforced mounted point for a loader or front linkage.

The throaty Cummins powerplant drums up 135hp using a good old fashioned mechanical fuel pump. Weighing in at just over 6t with a lift capacity of 6.6t combined with 128l/min oil flow-the MX135 punches high in its horsepower bracket.

The tried and tested gearbox remained unchanged with four manual gears, complimented by four powershift gears, operated by a thumb flick switch, providing 16F/12R or 32F/24R on models with a creeper option.

However, a soft shift button was introduced on the back of the gear stick to smoothen gear changes. Directional changes are selected using a steering column mounted shuttle.

The MX cab features a full glass front windscreen void of any cross supports – a detail that its competitors in the same horsepower bracket failed to capitalise on, ie JD 6910/NH8560.

All round visibility is excellent while controls fall easily to hand. A sloping bonnet and exhaust stack tucked in behind the pillar further added to an unobstructed view.

The cab is particularly roomy and operators console to the right logically laid out and uncluttered.

The MX range featured the introduction of basic headland management with auto 4wd and differential lock functions tied into the lift controls. In addition to this, both lift and PTO controls were externally mounted on the rear mudguards.

The bonnet is hinged is lifts upwards, with side panels also having to be removed for service access. As with many older Case tractors the red paintwork is known to fade

Later MX models had the option of front axle suspension thanks to a Carraro manufactured axle which further added to the ride comfort of the tractor.

