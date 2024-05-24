EU ‘will target farms like it did fishermen’

THE EU is coming for farmers in the same way that it came for Ireland’s fishing industry.

That was the declaration made by Patrick Murphy at the launch of his campaign to be elected as an MEP for Aontú in Ireland South, as well as a Council seat in the Bantry electoral area.

The leader of Aontú, Peadar Tóibín, was scheduled to attend the launch at Ballydehob’s community hall but cancelled at short notice.

Other Aontú candidates lined the top table, while community representatives, as well as those involved in farming and fishing, filled the seats.

According to Murphy, Aontú was the only political party to vote against the Climate Action Bill in the Dáil and did so on the basis that it would lead to a carbon tax that would penalise ordinary farmers in rural Ireland.

Patrick predicted that the EU will continue to impose restrictions on the farming community until it becomes as hamstrung as the fishing industry.

He claimed that the Irish Government, and Ireland’s MEPs, have shown little understanding of the complexities of the Common Fisheries Policy and repeatedly signed away the country’s fishing rights, including a Brexit package that saw the EU give Britain 23% of Ireland’s fishing rights.

Furthermore, it led to the decommissioning of 40 boats that can never return to the industry, leaving just 120 active boats in operation.

Mr Murphy said he was speaking with knowledge on the subject, as he is the chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation.

He described himself as a serious negotiator with a comprehensive understanding of the issues at hand.