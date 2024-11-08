Rossmore is all set for a three-course drama feast

A FEAST of theatre is in store as the annual West Cork One Act Drama Festival takes place in Rossmore from Friday November 15th to Sunday November 17th.

The show promises three courses each night of funny, thrilling, and thought-provoking plays to sate the appetite for live drama.

On the opening night, Friday November 15th, Conna drama group present Niall Carmody’s sharp fire tragic comedy It’s Always The Quiet Ones, followed by Carraig Na Bhfear’s production of the drama Tom by Noelle Clarke.

The local Kilmeen drama group close the night with Malachy McKenna’s The Quiet Land, a humorous, nostalgic play described by one drama critic as a lament for a disappearing Ireland.

On Saturday November 16th, Palace Players from Fermoy take to the stage with Tony Domaille’s tense thriller Even Numbers. Gunpowder Productions from Ballincollig then present Henry Hudson’s timely revelatory drama Semper

Fidelis.

Skibbereen Theatre Society will then stage Maedbh de Brun’s Dead Man’s Bells, a gothic sibling drama.

On Sunday, November 17th, Brideview Drama from Tallow open the night with a brand-new play by Mark O’Leary entitled Save Me.

This will be followed by Coachford Players’ production of the comedy Sinking by Les Clarke. Closing the festival are Limerick’s Torch Players with Limerickman Dan Mooney’s new, engrossing play Poker Night.

Adjudicating the festival this year is Ailbhe Garvey Hughes, who hails from Galway and who has acted with the Druid Theatre Company, as well as directing and teaching drama. Ailbhe has been a member of the Association of Drama Adjudicators since its inception and no doubt her observations on the plays each night will be enjoyed by all

theatregoers.

The plays take to the Rossmore stage at 8pm each night and tickets are available online from rossmoretheatre.com