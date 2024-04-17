Dido and Aeneas coming to Skibbereen Town Hall

THE West Cork Choral Singers will perform Dido and Aeneas, the tragic Baroque opera by Henry Purcell, on Sunday April 28th at 7.30pm at the Town Hall in Skibbereen.

The West Cork Choral Singers is a mixed choir of between 35 and 40 members under the musical directorship of Susan Nares. The choir usually holds weekly practice on Monday nights in St Matthew’s Hall, Church Cross, near Skibbereen. Members come from across West Cork and eight nationalities!

The opera, in three acts, recounts the love of Dido, Queen of Carthage, for the Trojan hero, Aeneas, but, despair ensues when he abandons her. This is one of Purcell’s foremost theatrical works.

Deirdre Moynihan, who has performed on the international stage performs the role of Dido, with Alan Leech as Aeneas. Orlaith Horan plays Belinda and Seamus Ludden is The Sorcerer.

The supporting cast includes Lyubov Parkhomenko, Jenny Gregory, Mirja Lettow, Urs Feurer, and John Ardis. Sarah Groser and Colin Nicholls provide continuo with the string ensemble led by Nora Killeen.

Tickets are priced at €20 (€15 concessions) and children are free.

Tickets are available from Thornhill Electrical and members of the choir or call 0862264797.

Tickets will also be available on the door.