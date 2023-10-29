Bantry cinema to be part of Cork International Film Festival

THE Cork International Film Festival (CIFF) will make its way to West Cork this year, as Cinemax Bantry is participating by hosting screenings of three different films.

Cinemax Bantry is one of six Cork cinemas which will exclusively show a "Taste of CIFF" with three specially selected feature films from the 68th festival programme, including Fallen Leaves, One Night In Millstreet, and family film Robot Dreams.

The three films chosen offer something for every member of the family, and will screen in Bantry on Saturday, November 25th.

One Night in Millstreet is a documentary that recalls the extraordinary weekend in 1995 when a world championship boxing match took place in Millstreet, Cork.

It not only relives the titanic contest that took place in the Green Glens Arena, but also marks the trajectory of the two competitors. The formidable super middleweight champion, Chris Eubank, and the hungry challenger from Dublin, Steve Collins.

Robot Dreams is a heartwarming family animation that follows the journey of a lonely dog who takes matters into his own paws. Set in 1980s New York. It tells the touching story of Dog, who, in his Manhattan apartment, builds a Robot companion to end his loneliness.

Fallen Leaves is the latest from Finnish auteur Aki Kaurismäki, and follows the story two lonely souls’ path to happiness – and the numerous hurdles they encounter along the way.

Renowned producer and West Cork resident Lord David Puttnam is a patron of the festival.

'Cinema can transport us to other worlds, spark new conversations, and inspire action and change, and film festivals are uniquely special places that bring us together to experience the extraordinary and the ordinary, collectively,' he said.

'The 68th edition is bursting with films that encourage us to reimagine the world, to discover and share new experiences. I am extremely proud to represent Cork International Film Festival as its patron and I warmly encourage you to explore this year’s wonderfully exciting programme.'

Visit cinemaxbantry.ie for tickets. See corkfilmfest.org for the full programme.