Big names rolled out as election edges closer

NEW Taoiseach Simon Harris (FG) and MEP Billy Kelleher (FF) were among the high-profile government politicians visiting the region recently.

During a visit to Kinsale on Friday May 9th, Taoiseach Harris said he hopes any rifts within the Fine Gael party in Cork South West, which erupted before the last general election, are now healed.

Speaking to The Southern Star, he said ‘a lot of water’ had gone under the bridge since the 2020 general election, which saw the party lose its seat in Cork South West amid allegations of splits within the party.

‘I’m not interested in rifts or divisions, I’m interested in results,’ he said. ‘And I’m interested in politics working for people and in people wearing the party jersey, but more importantly working on what we can get done for the people in this area,’ he said.

‘I’ve been down to Cork South West many times and spoke in the Munster Arms Hotel in Bandon only a couple of months ago, at a major party social. I thought there was a great sense of unity and purpose there that night,’ he said.

‘We need to win back our seat, but we take absolutely nothing for granted, either. I want to continue as Taoiseach and leading Fine Gael in government and winning back that seat is a really important part of that equation.’

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher also visited the region, in a bid to retain his seat in Europe.

He stopped in Castletownbere, Adrigole, Bere Island, Skibbereen and Bantry.