Social media spats begin ...

POLITICAL exchanges were heating up on social media within hours of the eleciton being called last week. FG senator and Cork South West candidate Tim Lombard described as ‘scurrilous’ a tweet made by West Cork Social Dems on Tuesday night where they stated he called his running mate Cllr Karen Coakley, a ‘box-ticking exercise’ in an article. Senator Lombard admitted he reacted ‘viciously’ when he saw it, and tweeted for the remarks to be removed, or he would take action. The tweet was removed, but West Cork Social Dems said it was only done ‘in the interest of friendly relations.’

Founding member of the party locally, Pamela Weaver, said their point remained the same: ‘And that is that 60% of our candidates are women. By contrast the main parties are openly struggling to make the 30% quota. We really feel for women in the main parties who are often referred to as quota candidates.’ Senator Lombard said he hoped this wasn’t a sign of how the campaign would be conducted. ‘The general public don’t want this and it’s not my style. If others go low, I’ll go high.’

He was also at the receiving end of a thinly veiled swipe by FF candidate and sitting TD Margaret Murphy O’Mahony. Deputy Murphy O’Mahony posted a picture of her Bandon constituency office on Twitter (below) and said her office was ‘open 50 hours a week since early 2016 #NoPopUpShop’. Sen Lombard saw the opening of his Bandon office the following day by MEP Deirdre Clune. He is pictured above at the opening with Cork South Central candidate, Tánaiste Simon Coveney. (Photo: John Allen).

