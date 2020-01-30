AGRICULTURE Minister Michael Creed’s election flyers see him making an obvious play for the younger voter in Cork North West – with his Instagram graphics on the front, and a list of grants allocated to local organisation on the back – designed like a Twitter feed. He has even changed the details of the grants to location-appropriate grants, depending on which area they are going to.
Creed targets younger voters
January 30th, 2020 3:02 PM
Share this article
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Related content
Election 2020
29 Jan, 2020
Kerry hopeful has local links
Recommended
News
4 hours ago
Community Engagement Day across West Cork this Friday
Sponsored
'I stand for the people of rural Ireland' - Michael Collins TD
Sport
7 hours ago