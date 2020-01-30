Election 2020

Creed targets younger voters

January 30th, 2020 3:02 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

AGRICULTURE Minister Michael Creed’s election flyers see him making an obvious play for the younger voter in Cork North West – with his Instagram graphics on the front, and a list of grants allocated to local organisation on the back – designed like a Twitter feed. He has even changed the details of the grants to location-appropriate grants, depending on which area they are going to.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.