Editorial

Women taking their rightful place

August 10th, 2022 10:10 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

IT has been a great week for women’s football. Whether it was watching our own ladies in last weekend’s GAA finals, or England v Germany in the Euro final, it was wonderful to see the popularity of both games.

It has taken some time for women in football to be taken seriously and to garner the kind of support and TV coverage these games now command.

The Meath v Kerry match at Croke Park was a thrilling final and every bit as intense and exciting as the men’s.

And to see the Meath team claim the ‘double’ shows how hard these women work for their achievements in a world which, up to some short years ago, was dominated by men.

Now that the players have justified their place in the national football annals, it would be great to see more women taking over at all levels of management of the sport, too. 

***

