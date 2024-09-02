Why is a ticket to ride so elusive?

THE back-to-school ads heralding the end of summer have been broadcast for weeks.

But there’s nothing like stories of problems with the school bus service to signal the arrival of a new term.

Once the words ‘school bus ticket’ are mentioned, you know the start of school can’t be far behind.

It’s the annual staple now for newsrooms around the country, reporting on upset children and parents who have missed out on the school bus lottery – after applying on time and with high hopes of getting the ‘golden ticket’ of a seat on the local bus services.

But the big question is – why can it not be solved?

Our government is worn out telling us we are awash with money and their biggest headache is deciding who gets what share.

Yet every year parents are left fighting for places on school buses for their children – especially ones who opt not to attend their nearest school.

There are very many reasons why the nearest school may not suit all students – the child’s interests or religion may not align with those of the closest school – their relations or best friends may be going slightly further afield, or their parents may just favour another school’s workings. As Irish citizens, we all have a right to decide where we should be educated.

But we should also have a right to access to that education if we cannot provide the access easily ourselves.

What’s more, this government has a coalition party – the Green Party – which is not slow in coming forward to tell us to cut back on carbon emissions.

It has had a major influence on improvements to our public transport system and electric vehicle infrastructure.

Why, then, does it preside over a system which appears to force more drivers into cars, several times a day, when the alternative would appease all interested parties?

What parent isn’t hard-pressed for time in this increasingly frenetic world?

And yet so many of them have to devote their time to ferrying children to a school up to twice a day, and back again, because the State has fallen down in its duty to provide a bus seat.

Furthermore, it would provide work for more coach drivers and make rural Ireland more attractive to newcomers who want to escape high rents and high house prices in the cities.

Public transport in the country is not yet sufficient to offer an option to school-goers who cannot access the school bus system, unlike in many cities, where they do have options.

But a very simple solution to the shortage of seats was suggested this week. Increase the bus sizes. Replace 33-seater buses with 50-seaters. That would automatically take several cars off the road, several times a day.

Sometimes the best solutions are the most obvious ones.