We can’t switch off safety message

THERE’S a tendency, when we hear the same message over and over again to switch off. ‘We’ve heard it all before.’

Every bank holiday weekend, we hear appeals from Cork County Council to stay safe. To stay safe on our roads. In our waters. On our farms.

If they are banging on the same drum, bank holiday after bank holiday, there’s a reason.

There have been 14 fatalities on Cork roads so far this year, with two pedestrians, four motorcyclists, a cyclist and seven drivers.

Behind every figure is a real life – someone loved that has been taken away, and heartbreak for their families and friends.

Cork County Council beach lifeguards have already carried out four rescues in June and July, while just this week the RNLI answered a callout for a kayaker in difficulty between Kinsale and Oysterhaven – one of many calls answered by the RNLI in West Cork these past few months.

On every callout, the RNLI volunteers are themselves forced to take a risk, as they venture out to sea themselves.

With the bank holiday weekend now upon us, Cork County Council launches an appealing on Thursday for people to stay safe. The ‘Amber Thursday’ campaign is a collaboration between safety bodies and local authorities to help promote road, water, and fire safety over the busy August bank holiday weekend.

Accidents can, and will, happen, sometimes even when we take every precaution. But we can still do our best to avoid them and reduce our risks.

A little thought can go a long way and can be the difference between life or death, whether that means easing off on the accelerator or just being that little bit more cautious in the water, or keeping a closer eye on our young ones.

This August weekend is expected to be a busy one across West Cork, and the roads and beaches will be busy.

We’ve all heard the message before, but we simply can’t afford to switch off.