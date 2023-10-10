Treatment of elderly reflects on all of us

IT is said that the true measure of a society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members. In this regard, it appears Ireland is failing to meet its obligation.

The plight facing residents in a West Cork nursing home, as highlighted in this week’s The Southern Star is harrowing. Residents of Aperee Living in Belgooly, and their families, were told in August that the nursing home was due to close in six months. On its own, that represented a shocking prospect.

Consider then their plight now, after being told that the closure of the Aperee Living home is being brought forward to October 24th.

The shock and anxiety this is placing on people cannot be underestimated.

At a time in their lives when they should be enjoying their ‘golden’ years, instead the residents and their families face a scramble to find somewhere to live.

The shocking situation facing those residents will also resonate with residents of other Irish nursing homes. There are estimated to be more than 25,000 people living in nursing homes in Ireland.

According to Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI), an estimated 45,000 additional nursing home beds will be needed to keep pace with demand in the next eight years.

In the next 25 years, the amount of people in Ireland aged over 65 will double, so that surge in demand is only going to go one way.

Yet it is clear that Ireland now has a broken system. The Southern Star has also revealed this week how nursing homes are being pushed to the brink of financial collapse with one West Cork facility reportedly facing a monthly energy price hike from €5,000 to €9,000. The 49-bed Fairfield Nursing Home in Drimoleague has seen its energy bill almost double, pushing its annual cost of light, heat, and power from €60,000 to €100,000.

West Cork Deputy Michael Collins says that high energy costs, combined with a lack of action by the Government, will see many in the private nursing home sector go to the wall.

In its pre-budget submission, Nursing Homes Ireland has called for an increase of €191m in the budget towards the Fair Deal Scheme, or NHI warns further homes will follow Aperee Belgooly down the road to closure.

On Tuesday, the Minister for Finance Michael McGrath will present Budget 2024 to the Dáil for approval. Minister McGrath hails from Carrigaline, a short distance from Belgooly.

Many have speculated that Budget 2024 will be a ‘giveaway’ budget, with government parties courting support for an election which now appears to be looming on the horizon.

Various interest groups will be watching with interest how Minister McGrath allocates funding, and many people will make their voting power known at the next election based on what happens in the Budget.

It is imperative that when the Minister puts the needs of the elderly high on his agenda on Tuesday.

How we treat our most vulnerable reflects on us all.