Editorial

Support our local firms

January 11th, 2023 10:10 PM

MANY observers are predicting the next few weeks will be a make-or-break time for Irish firms, especially our long-suffering SMEs.

Many chose to hold on, despite massive bills and staff challenges, in the weeks before Christmas, in the hope that the last-minute rush would give them a cushion to get through a few more months. This might be a good time to help them out with extending that cushioning effect to see if we can get them through to the start of the tourist season in spring. If you got vouchers for local businesses this Christmas, now is as good a time as any to cash them in. Otherwise, they may not be around next winter when voucher-buying time comes around again.

***

