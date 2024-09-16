Still keeping a close eye on Russia

WHERE does the time go? This week, The Southern Star reports of the return of the Russian navy to the south-west coast.

You didn’t have to be the Skibbereen Eagle to have been keeping an eye the last time the Russian navy planned manoeuvres off the West Cork coast. Back in January 2022, the naval drills off the coast captured international attention, with US news stations covering the ‘stand-off’ between the Russian navy and local fishermen, who worried about damage to valuable fishing grounds and to marine life living there.

Back then, Russian ambassador Yuri Filitov warned the fisherman not to engage in ‘provocative actions’ which he said would endanger all. But the fishermen proudly stood firm, and said they would not be leaving their fishing waters.

Amid high-level behind-the-scenes diplomacy, the Russians relented, and the ‘stand-off’ came to a peaceful conclusion.

Unfortunately, the global picture has changed considerably since.

Less than a month after calling a halt to the war games off the Irish coast, Russia invaded Ukraine, beginning a blood conflict that has cost thousands of lives and cast a shadow across Europe.

In this week’s Southern Star, as well as reporting on the concerns raised by the Russian naval exercises off the coast, we also have a feature from a member of the Ukrainian community on her panic and confusion as she escaped her homeland to eventually find refuge and welcome in West Cork. We also report from the island community on Sherkin who have embraced displaced Ukrainians in their own communities.

The so-called war games by Russia have had very real consequences for these people when war became very real.

Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher believes there are threats to our own state from Russia, and advised that we must be prepared for an attempt by Russia to interfere in the upcoming general election.

‘We cannot be blind to the threats we face. Russia is well known for interfering in elections right across Europe. Our lack of physical proximity to Russia will not shield us from Russian interference. They have form in this regard. We just need to remember the chaos caused by the Russian cyber-attack on the HSE in 2021,’ Mr Kelleher said this week.

The days of the Skibbereen Eagle keeping an eye on the Tsar of Russia may be in the past, but MEP Kelleher has a point. We can’t turn a blind eye to the the regime of Russia president Vladimir Putin – whether off the West Cork coast, in Ukraine, or in our own election cycle.