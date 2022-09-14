Editorial

Protocol back in play

September 14th, 2022 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

THIS week saw a new leader elected for the Conservative Party in the UK. And a new prime minister for Britain. As Liz Truss takes the reigns after a very turbulent few years with her predecessor in charge, there is a lot resting on her relatively young shoulders.

She has already been likened to Margaret Thatcher in both her mannerisms and outlook. But that will send a shiver down many spines, not least of all on the northern part of this island.

She has already voiced her strong opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol. But then she has changed her mind on Brexit, her political party (she is a former Liberal Democrat), and so seems to be quite happy to do u-turns when it suits.

There are many on this side of the Irish Sea who would have no difficulty in watching her manoeuvre a u-turn on her Protocol views. In fact, they will be hoping, for the future of stability on this island, that she does. But her appointment of staunch Brexiteer Chris Heaton-Harris to the role of Northern Ireland secretary does not augur well for hopes of long-term stability. It looks like the Protocol will be back in the news again very soon.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

News

3 hours ago

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: 12-page ‘First Day at School’ photo special; 48-page ‘West Cork Farming’ magazine; Concert hall for Bantry; Anger over school bus fiasco; West Cork couple get engaged at Garth gig; Irish Water blasted for outage; Music helping direct provision kids; More farming awards finalists revealed; Survivor urges people to be more aware of lung cancer; Previews of football quarter-finals; Coombes – My best is yet to come; Skibb rowers take on the world

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.