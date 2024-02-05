Onus on us to read up on referenda

THE campaign to explain the two referenda which are being held in March was launched last week.

There is so much happening in the world right now that the launch most likely went unnoticed by many people. In fact, most people think we are voting on just one referendum, not two.

That is partly why the newly-launched campaign is so important.

The campaign is aimed at giving the public independent, clear and accessible information. The remit of the Electoral Commission, which is behind the launch, is to explain exactly what we are voting on, and why.

It has no remit to suggest how we vote, just encourage us to do so, for the sake of ensuring our democratic rights are upheld. The Commission’s information booklet will be delivered to 2.3m homes across the State before the March 8th referenda.

The booklet does not take any side, but sets out what is being proposed in, and the legal effect of, the two votes. The Commission has also launched its referendum website at electoralcommission.ie/referendums with similar information.

The chair of An Coimisiún Toghcháin (the Electoral Commission) is Supreme Court judge Ms Justice Marie Baker. Last week she told a gathering that the two referenda offer people a choice to maintain or to change how our Constitution firstly recognises the concept of the family unit, and secondly recognises the role played by people who care for their family members.

These are two important votes which will help shape our future laws and court decisions, she said. The government is also making the point – through TV, radio, online and print adverts, that if you don’t take the time to vote, then, in effect, somebody else is making a decision for you.

It’s not a bad line to use to encourage those of us a bit weary of political rhetoric or possibly disillusioned by the electoral process to make the effort to vote on March 8th. But what is just as important is to educate ourselves before we do so.

Both referenda – as most are – are all about the use of language. Language is such a powerful tool in today’s world, that we should pay very close attention to any suggestions of changing the wording of Bunreacht na hEireann – the Irish Constitution.

The document which represents the fundamental law of Ireland, and asserts our sovereignty, is the basis from which our democratic State grows and evolves. Our second-ever constitution, it replaced the 1922 Irish Free State document, and came into being on December 29th 1937, born out of a torrid few decades of war and division.

But few realise that it is also the longest continually operating republican constitution within the European Union, and of that we should be very proud. In order to change it, a plebiscite of the people is required.

There is no better example of a healthy, modern democracy than a referendum on any proposed change to a country’s fundamental laws. It is for this reason that it is incumbent on all of us to read those brochures when they come through the letterbox, or check out the corresponding website, and educate ourselves about the changes that are being suggested.

Oh, and on March 8th, don’t forget to vote.