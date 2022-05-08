It would be comical if it wasn’t so sinister

THE video circulating online and on our TV screens of Russian State TV channel Russia-1 showing an ‘unstoppable’ nuclear torpedo rushing at 200km an hour towards the Donegal coast – as a symbol of the country’s military strength – would be truly comical if it wasn’t so sinister.

Like something out of a James Bond movie, the clip shows the warhead exploding just off the Donegal coast, with waves of radiation emanating from it to eclipse all of Ireland and the UK.

Ian Fleming could not have written a character as demonically evil as Putin if this kind of doomsday animation was sanctioned by Russian leader – despite the truly anaemic and pathetic attempts by the Kremlin to distance themselves from it.

The attack would ‘plunge Britain into the depths of the sea’ the reporter states, without a hint of the irony that any such attack, at this level of savagery, would surely have an effect on the west coast of Russia too. But only if such a ferocious weapon even existed, and already many observers have said it doesn’t.

But as the horrors visited on our television screens every night since February 24th will testify, a leader like Putin has no use for reality, only depravity.