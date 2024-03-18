Icing on the cake in Hollywood

WITH the rugby proving such a disappointment on Saturday it was left to the unlikely film industry to bail us out of our sporting depression last weekend. But, boy, did Hollywood do that in spades.

Ireland was able to lay claim to a total of 11 Oscars on Sunday night – seven for Oppenheimer which was led by the magnificent Irish actor Cillian Murphy, and four for Element Pictures’ movie Poor Things.

If ever there was an example of why the entertainment industry is aptly named, it was in the warm glow of last Sunday night’s Oscars aftermath.

And how heart-warming it was, too, to hear our mother tongue being spoken on the Oscar stage, as Cillian rounded off an excellent acceptance speech with ‘Go raibh míle maith agaibh’.

Having those words spoken by a Corkman was truly the icing on the cake.