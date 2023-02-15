Horror of natural disasters

A SO-CALLED ‘strike-slip movement’ has been identified as the reason that Turkey and Syria were hit this week with a 7.8-magnitude earthquake. Scientists have said that three tectonic plates are moving over each other on what is an existing fault zone in the area.

The horrific consequences have seen several thousand dead – the figure is still rising – while another 8,000 have been rescued. But it has left almost 400,000 taking shelter in government refuges amid freezing weather.

While the world is in chaos on so many levels, with radical climate change, and the war in Ukraine raging on, Mother Nature feels the need to periodically remind us, in quite a savage way, that there are some atrocities that we have absolutely no control over.