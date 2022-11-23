Gambling bill overdue

THE new Bill on the regulation of the gambling industry is long overdue in this country. Many families have been ravaged by addiction associated with the practice.

The infiltration of the sports industry by the large gambling firms can no longer be ignored. Strong visibility at events and organisations which are popular with young people is hugely important to these massive gambling firms. These mega firms often have multi-million euro profits, and always seem recession-proof. Yet there appears to be no end to their appetite to grow those profits – often at the cost of vulnerable men and women, drawn in by the promise that one big win that will change their lives or fortunes.

Some critics will say the proposed plans don’t go far enough. But at least our legislators have finally begun the process of reigning in some of worst offenders.