Editorial

Gambling bill overdue

November 23rd, 2022 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

THE new Bill on the regulation of the gambling industry is long overdue in this country. Many families have been ravaged by addiction associated with the practice. 

The infiltration of the sports industry by the large gambling firms can no longer be ignored. Strong visibility at events and organisations which are popular with young people is hugely important to these massive gambling firms. These mega firms often have multi-million euro profits, and always seem recession-proof. Yet there appears to be no end to their appetite to grow those profits – often at the cost of vulnerable men and women, drawn in by the promise that one big win that will change their lives or fortunes.

Some critics will say the proposed plans don’t go far enough. But at least our legislators have finally begun the process of reigning in some of worst offenders. 

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

News

4 hours ago

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Free 128-page Christmas in West Cork supplement; Juvenile dragged female garda into patrol car; US school’s mini boat lands in Barryroe; Skibb test centre closure rumours are ‘nonsense’; Top award for Bantry store; Union Hall woman is ‘grateful to be alive’; Irish champ McElhinney shows he is number one; Ibane Gaels win Carbery U21A football final; Munster’s Jack O’Donoghue’s West Cork connection; O’Donovan Rossa U16s are county champs; Kinsale golfer ready to take on the world

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.