Flash floods and warmer seas

June 28th, 2023 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN the past week we have had a few instances of flash flooding – last weekend, and again midweek. It’s not an unusual occurrence in Ireland in summer, but two significant instances in the space of a few weeks have still raised a few eyebrows.

Add to that the news that we are having a ‘marine heatwave’ off the coast, and there is no doubt we are beginning to see the effects of climate change becoming increasingly more common.

Observers of the marine heatwave say the temperatures are between four and five degrees above normal for this time of year. While it makes for pleasant swimming, it’s a real sign that something very wrong is happening.

