Fastnet film fest is 15

May 26th, 2024 10:00 AM

Fastnet film fest is 15

THIS week sees the start of the Fastnet Film Festival in Schull.

Now celebrating its 15th year, it has grown into one of the essential diary entries for anyone involved in film on this island, and many who are involved abroad, too.

A cursory glance at the list of patrons will leave no observer in any doubt as to its high-ranking credentials – Lenny Abrahamson, Steve Coogan, Greg Dyke, Maureen Hughes, John Kelleher, Paul Mescal, Chris O’Dell, David Puttnam, Patricia Puttnam, Saoirse Ronan, Maurice Seezer, Jim Sheridan, Kirsten Sheridan, Gerard Stembridge and Carmel Winters.

It’s a list most big-city festivals would peruse with much jealousy and not a little admiration.

And all of this was started in a town with no cinema.

