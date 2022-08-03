Editorial

Distressing Dart scenes

August 3rd, 2022 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

THE scenes from the Dart line in Bray last weekend were farcical but must have been very upsetting for those left stuck, without any information, on a train on the outskirts of the town.

It is very understandable that many parents and elderly people felt they had no option but to force open the doors on the crowded, stuffy carriages, and walk down the tracks.

While it was a very dangerous option, they were left stranded with no information coming through about what was happening, or how long they might be there.

And all this at a time when the government is trying to convince us all to ditch the car and use public transport.

You couldn’t make it up.

***

