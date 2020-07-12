Deserved tributes as Dr Tony steps back

MOST people in the country at the start of this year would not have been able to name our chief medical officer, but Dr Tony Holohan has become a household name since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Ireland and, as he steps back from the role for family reasons, he has been the recipient of deserved tributes for his deft skills in cajoling the vast majority of us into obeying the measured, fact-based public health advice he and his National Public Health Emergency Team dispensed, which led to the coronavirus being suppressed to the extent that restrictions could be lifted and business and society opened up again.

He exuded calm and seemed unflappable except perhaps when questions were asked about whether more could and should have been done to combat the high incidence of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes. This is something that needs to be looked into urgently before a second wave of the virus hits us.

But, as Dr Holohan steps back to look after his family in trying circumstances, people’s best tribute to him would be to heed his parting words of caution, especially about unnecessary foreign travel, so as not to undo all the good work done heretofore.