Count must be brought home to Clon next time

It was a long day’s journey into night – and back into day again – last Saturday at the Mallow GAA Complex for the party faithful, candidates and their families, and the media.

It was the first time that a general election count for Cork South West left West Cork entirely.

Despite several attempts to confirm the move, and get a reason for its transfer across to the other side of the county – North Cork – one was not forthcoming, to this paper at any rate, from the returning officer’s office.

It came as a major shock to candidates and their supporters when The Southern Star reported the move – exclusively – a few weeks ago.

While the community hall in Clonakilty had not been the most luxurious venue, it had a lot going for it. It had easy access to the town centre and its many restaurants and car parks, and excellent facilities for media, with a room adjacent to the hall and the stage. And by last June’s local elections, it finally had a satellite internet connection.

It was a very different affair last Saturday – as can be evidenced by other articles elsewhere in this newspaper. And while people can complain about being in discomfort, or a lack of preparation for their arrival, there is also the none-too-little matter of a need to uphold democracy – of a constituency being able to see politics in action on its own doorstep.

A councillor at this week’s local authority meeting made the very valid observation that a local count centre is often the first time a young person comes face-to-face with democracy in full flight.

There were plenty of ‘walk-ins’ at the Clonakilty count centre over the years. There was always the post-dinner rush, and the post-pub arrivals, all injecting extra energy into the room when things began to lull after several hours of counting without an immediate result.

Family members of candidates came and went, as did canvassers, all seeing the fruits of their labours taking hold.

But there were no such ‘walk-ins’ from West Cork voters last weekend in Mallow. Indeed, as one councillor noted, it was a three-hour drive for some. You were either going to get there early and commit to the whole weekend, or stay at home and follow southernstar.ie.

It made for a very flat election for West Cork observers, and a painfully long count for those of us used to shooting the breeze between results with the various faces that would come and go over the course of the event.

Last weekend, the only familiar faces were those of the candidates themselves and their families, and even some of those found Mallow a drive too far to commit to on a wet and windy Saturday in November.

We may never know the real reason for ripping such a vital cog in the democratic process out of its heartland at the last minute.

But everyone in the hall overseeing the conditions and the reaction to the transfer of the count from West to North Cork were of one mind: for the sake of democracy – and the sanity of those involved – it must be returned to its home.

No change at the top

THERE was no major change in the make-up of the political representation in either Cork North West or Cork South West after last weekend’s mammoth count.

In fact, just one face changed across the two constituencies – when Cllr John Paul O’Shea took the Fine Gael seat vacated by Michael Creed’s decision to step down.

That could mean one of two things – that voters were happy with their lot and the performance of their politicians, or that they felt their vote would make no difference at all.

Whichever one is the answer, the result is reflective of the overall picture, which left very little change at the top and the likelihood of the two main partners returning to government in the new year.

It may also be the case that, when the electorate looks at a world in turmoil around us, and a relatively ‘calm’ Ireland for the past five years, then it’s a case of … better the devils you know!