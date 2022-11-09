Editorial

Cat amongst the donkeys

November 9th, 2022 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

DUBLIN’s lord mayor has certainly thrown the cat amongst the donkeys with her suggestion that the live crib at the Mansion House cast out its real animals this year.

The Green Party councillor, Caroline Conroy, has said she would like to see something more modern in its place, which doesn’t rely on live farm animals being used. She has certainly irked the IFA who run the crib every year, and believe the animals are more than well looked after. 

And she has upset others who feel there are more important things to worry about this Christmas, like how the almost 11,000 people without homes will enjoy the holiday at all.

But in the spirit of the season, she has managed to unite Fine Gael and Sinn Féin, who have joined forces to try and get her to reverse her decision. With the puck goat in Killorglin looking set to be a thing of the past, maybe it’s time we did start to think more creatively about the use of animals in human traditions. Although one would have thought a more democratic approach to such a drastic change to the festive celebrations in our capital city would have yielded a more positive response. 

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

News

4 hours ago

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: 16-page Greener Living supplement; West Cork islands are in trouble; Another top award for Ahmet Dede; Cllrs warned of 14% cut to budget; Dursey cable car may not open until 2023; Ballineen songwriter signs with Sony; Warm memories of chilly times in Beara; Clon’s Niamh Scally on her gluten-free journey; Four-time All-Ireland winner hangs up gloves; All-Ireland winning boss ‘bemused’ by snub; Ibane Gaels power into Carbery U21A final; Is Crowley one to watch for 2023 World Cup?

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.