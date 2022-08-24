Editorial

Board needs a clean-up

August 24th, 2022 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

AN Bord Pleanála (ABP), the planning appeals board, has been back in the news this week – yet again for all the wrong reasons.  A report on the workings of the board has been referred to the DPP.

Such a move is not good for the perception of the board, or the public’s confidence in it.

Allegations about a board member are being probed, despite that member’s insistence that there was never a conflict of interest regarding any of the board’s decisions.

A growing economy like Ireland’s needs a strong planning and development system and one that the public has rock solid trust in. It is in everyone’s interest that the DPP makes a quick decision on ABP and any recommendations in the report are also enacted ASAP.

***

