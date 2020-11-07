Covid-19 Saturday: 5 deaths, 335 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,945 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 6th November, the HPSC has been notified of 335 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 64,855* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

• 155 are men / 177 are women

• 64% are under 45 years of age

• The median age is 37 years old

• 72 in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 26 in Mayo, 25 in Cork, 23 in Kerry, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 284 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The commitment to the spirit of the public health advice shown by people across Ireland since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic is to be commended. This includes wearing a face mask where social distancing is difficult, in shops and on public transport.”

“However, it is also vital that they are worn correctly and safely. Ensure you are fully covering both your mouth and nose with the face mask. Remember, visors do not offer the same benefits as face masks. I want to particularly highlight that it is very important that those who work in settings such as retail avoid the use of visors and instead use face masks. Face masks offer far better protection, and they should be worn by everyone who can wear them. Wearing one prevents someone who does not know they have Covid-19 from spreading it to another person.

“They are a key element of our defence against this virus, alongside staying at home and avoiding meeting people outside your household.”

The Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard (click here) provides the latest case information.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 18 confirmed cases. The figure of 64,855 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 06 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)