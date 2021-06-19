Covid-19 Saturday: 393 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 393 new cases of Covid-19.

As of midnight on Friday June 18, there are 48 people in hospital, of which 14 are in ICU.

Commenting on the evolving profile of Covid-19 the chief medical officers in Ireland and Northern Ireland – Dr Tony Holohan and Sir Michael McBride – have called on people who are intending to travel across the Border over the coming days to be alert to the epidemiological situation and to ensure that they avoid activities that could place them or their families at risk of Covid-19 infection.

In particular, the CMOs highlighted their growing concern with regard to the Delta variant and advised that everyone should remain careful and continue to follow the public health advice.

Now is a time for continued caution in order to maintain the progress made to date in each jurisdiction, until more people are fully vaccinated.

People who are not yet protected through vaccination should, they said, remain extra vigilant, avoid crowds or large events, meet up with others outdoors where possible and come forward for testing if they develop any symptoms of Covid-19.