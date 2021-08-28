Covid-19

Covid-19 Saturday: 1,997 new cases

August 28th, 2021 5:52 PM

By Jackie Keogh

The number of newly confirmed cases remains high. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Follow the author

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.