Covid-19 Saturday: 1,997 new cases

As of midnight, August 27th, 1,997 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported..
As of 8am today, 324 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, and 61 of these are in ICU.
August 28th, 2021 5:52 PM
By Jackie Keogh
