Covid-19 Expert Panel formed for Nursing Homes

Health Minister, Simon Harris TD, has announced the establishment of a Covid-19 Nursing Home Expert Panel.

The establishment of the panel is on foot of a National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) recommendation.

The panel will examine national and international measures in response to Covid-19 given that the risk and impact for nursing homes is likely to be ‘ongoing’ over the next six-18 months. The panel is expected to report to the minister by the end of June.

Minister Harris said: ‘We must continue to plan appropriately to meet the ongoing challenges of Covid-19 into the foreseeable future.

‘I believe that the establishment of a Covid-19 nursing home expert panel to examine and advise on these matters is crucial to ensure the best possible safeguards are in place to protect the many people who call nursing homes their home.’

The panel will be chaired by Professor Cecily Kelleher, Principal of the College of Health and Agricultural Sciences, UCD.

Professor Kelleher will be joined by Professor Cillian Twomey (Retired Geriatrician), Petrina Donnelly, Group Director of Nursing, RCSI Hospital Group, and Bridget Doherty, representing the public interest.