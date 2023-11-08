EPA slams water discharges from towns and villages

CASTLETOWNSHEND is one of three Cork villages discharging raw sewage into the environment, the latest Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report has stated.

West Cork towns and villages feature in the latest EPA report, which has called on Uisce Éireann to use its new investment plan to end pollution of rivers and coastal waters from waste water.

The report ‘Urban Waste Water Treatment in 2022’ highlighted the fact Castletownshend was one of three Cork villages that is discharging raw sewage into the environment and that the coastal village must be connected to treatment as soon as possible.

However, Irish Water stated last May that the village’s new Castle pumping station is installed and ready for commissioning along with the installation of pipeline from the station to the new wastewater treatment plant.

‘The works at the wastewater treatment plant are also well underway along with other elements of the project,’ itstated.

It added that the project commenced in August 2022 with construction works due to be completed later this year and the project to be completed by early 2024.

The EPA report stated, however, that Clonakilty, Courtmacsherry and Skibbereen all failed the EU standards set to protect the environment.

It noted that the ‘inadequate management’ of sludge in the treatment plant serving Skibbereen adversely affected the treatment process and led to discharges of ‘poorly treated sewage’ in August of last year.

Poor management practices at the upgraded plant in Courtmacsherry also caused inadequately treated sewage to discharge into the environment. Noel Byrne, EPA programme manager said that this is not acceptable as these two plants have sufficient treatment capacity.

EPA director Dr Tom Ryan said that Uisce Éireann must take the opportunity of its new investment plan for 2025 to 2029 to deliver waste water infrastructure that meets the needs of society and protects and improves the environment into the future.

‘While it is encouraging to see continued progress in stopping the unacceptable practice of discharging raw sewage into our environment, waste water remains a significant pressure of Ireland’s water ways and is adversely impacting water quality,’ he said.

He added that the pace at which Uisce Éireann is delivering improvements ‘needs to accelerate’ to prevent pollution and protect water quality.

Cork South West FF TD Christopher O’Sullivan said that it’s clear that Uisce Éireann has a lot to answer for in terms of the performance of wastewater treatment.

‘I am very concerned about issues at both Clonakilty and Courtmacsherry as they are brand new plants, which cost a lot of money. However, it’s fair to say the situation in both areas is much better than it was especially in Timoleague, as raw sewage had been flowing into the bay,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.

‘Hopefully the brand new waste water treatment plant in Castletownshend will address any issues there.’