Women celebrate success at special networking event

NETWORK Ireland West Cork held a special night in Skibbereen last week, to celebrate its members’ success.

The event, which took place at Fusion Home Design in Skibbereen, meant the audience was addressed by last year’s Businesswoman of the Year award winners, as the women’s network prepares its nominations for this year’s awards.

A panel of five winners shared their inspiring journeys as local businesswoman came together to learn more about the benefits of membership and about entering the prestigious awards, which will take place on May 23rd.

The winners from last year who spoke were Elaine Doolan, winner in the ‘established businesswoman’ category; Susan Collins Duggan of Theatre Tricks Drama & Communications and branch winner in the ‘solo businesswoman’ category; Mary Cadogan from O’Donnell Furniture and branch winner in the ‘employee shining star’ category; Anna Groniecka of Anna Groniecka Photography and branch winner in the ‘networker of the year’ category and Majella Galvin of DNG Galvin Estate Agents and branch winner in the ‘emerging businesswoman’ category.

The event was presented by Aisling Vaughan, an award-winning coach and mentor, and a finalist in the West Cork Young Businessperson of the Year 2022.

Aisling also won the Network Ireland West Cork ‘emerging businesswoman’ award to become a national finalist in 2023.