West Cork’s fine food is firmly in spotlight

CELEBRITY chef Neven Maguire and TV star Dermot O’Leary will showcase some of the culinary joys of West Cork in two upcoming TV shows.

Clonakilty will take centre stage in the upcoming episode of RTÉ’s popular Neven’s Coastal Food Trails, hosted by chef Maguire. The episode will air on Wednesday October 2nd at 8pm on RTÉ One.

Filmed last year, the Clonakilty episode highlights some of the area’s best known businesses, including An Súgán seafood restaurant, The Clonakilty Blackpudding visitor centre, The Baking Emporium, and current Southern Star West Cork Business of the year, Fernhill House Hotel and Gardens.

‘We were thrilled that Neven Maguire chose Fernhill to showcase Clonakilty’s exceptional local cuisine,’ said Gearóid O’Neill of Fernhill House. ‘Great food is at the heart of everything that we do, so it was a pleasure to share this with RTÉ’s audience.

‘The episode will reach thousands of viewers across Ireland and internationally, offering great exposure for West Cork.’

As part of the episode, Neven also embarks on a memorable visit to Fastnet Rock.

Neven, who owns and runs the acclaimed McNean House and Restaurant in Co Cavan, was ‘an absolute gentleman’, Gearóid noted. Fernhill head chef Lucas Tomaszewicz joined Neven for a cooking demonstration, preparing a summer lamb dish.

Meanwhile, a new five-part series fronted by TV and radio presenter Dermot O’Leary has begun on ITV1. The series, Dermot’s Taste of Ireland, is supported by Tourism Ireland and is expected to be seen by millions of people across Britain.

Each episode sees Dermot visit a different location, meeting farmers, fishermen, artisan producers and chefs and discovering some of our best food and drink experiences.

The five episodes will air on each weekday all this week, from Monday to Friday, and will also be available for UK viewers to watch on the streaming service ITVX.

The third episode aired this Wednesday (September 25th) and highlighted Kinsale, where, Dermot went seaweed foraging with local guide Suzanne Burns of Kinsale Food Tours, chocolate making with Frank Keane at Koko Kinsale and wild garlic foraging with Paul McDonald from Bastion. Dermot also visited the iconic Bulman Bar.

Episode four on Thursday September 26th focuses on Cork city and takes in the English Market and the Farmgate café.

Viewers will also see Dermot oyster farming at sea with Rupert Hugh-Jones of Rossmore Oysters in Carrigtwohill, and also learning all about the gin distillation process during a visit to the Rebel City Distillery near the marina in Ballintemple.