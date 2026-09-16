West Cork represented at Shanghai skills event

TWO talented young people from West Cork are set to represent Ireland on the world stage this month after being selected to compete at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, often referred to as the ‘Skills Olympics’.

Taking place from September 22nd to 27th, WorldSkills Shanghai will bring together more than 1,400 competitors from over 70 countries and regions across 64 different skill areas.

Alison Adriaansen (24) from Carrigaline will compete in the Cyber Security category.

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After discovering cybersecurity during an internship while studying software development at MTU, Alison went on to win the 2025 national competition and has since competed in international pressure tests.

She said: ‘I am proud of the achievement of being the first female to represent Ireland in this skill, and I hope in my future career that I can encourage younger women and girls to consider this as a career path.’

Ben Langford (22) from Ballinhassig, will compete in Mechanical Engineering CAD.

Having taught himself CAD and 3D printing skills while still in secondary school, Ben went on to study mechanical engineering at MTU and has since competed internationally in France.

They and two other Cork competitors will be among the Irish talent showcased at WorldSkills Ireland 2026 at RDS Simmonscourt from September 16th to 18th.