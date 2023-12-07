West Cork needs own development agency, say cllrs

BY JACKIE KEOGH

THE need for a new development agency specifically for West Cork was proposed at a recent western divisional committee meeting.

The motion, tabled by Fine Gael Cllr John O’Sullivan, was backed by public representatives across the political divide. The councillor claimed that the region’s traditional employers are under duress. Cllr O’Sullivan, who is also a farmer, said farming is under pressure and fishing has taken ‘a back seat’ so there is an urgent need to develop strategies that would shape the future of West Cork.

‘I believe we could maximise our chances if we had a multi- agency approach because the people of West Cork have a lot to contribute,’ he said.

Referring to a similar initiative in Westmeath, the Fine Gael councillor suggested getting development agencies, like the IDA, ‘around the table’.

‘West Cork needs a bit of positivity and direction and hope if we are to retrain our young people,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan. He expressed concern about the growth of emigration due to cost of living, and accommodation costs in this country.

‘We need to develop West Cork and make it a place where our young people can live and stay,’ he concluded.

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) supported the motion after complaining that the IDA are ‘flogging off’ development sites, such as the site in Skibbereen which is due to be sold to a film studio.

‘When I questioned them about this, the IDA didn’t give us a good answer,’ said the councillor. Cllr Carroll said the inability of communities to field senior football teams has always been a litmus test of the levels of emigration.

‘They can’t survive if we don’t have people living and working in the area,’ he said.

Cllr Carroll complained about the impact regulations are having on fishing and farming and, as for tourism, he said: ‘You can’t eat the scenery.’ ‘

We need to sit down with our development agencies,’ Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) said.

He spoke of one successful businessman who was refused funding for a project on the basis that the preferred location was ‘too rural.’

‘Is rural Ireland going to be wiped out?’ he asked because fishing has nearly been wiped out and farming is facing death by a thousand cuts.

‘Tourism, too, is a worry at the moment,’ he added.

Shops in towns and villages are reporting their sales are down because the tourism beds ‘aren’t there.’

The divisional manager said Cork County Council is currently preparing a local economic and community plan which will put forward a strategy for the community