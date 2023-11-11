West Cork agtech start-up chosen for latest accelerator programme

A COMPANY based in West Cork that develops sensor to keep watch on cow health has been shortlisted to take part in a prestigious agri accelerator programme.

The AgTechUCD Innovation Centre at University College Dublin (UCD) has announced eight start-ups which have been selected to take part in its third accelerator programme dedicated to early-stage start-ups with global potential in the agri- tech, agrifood, and equine sectors.

Moonsyst, an Agri-IoT, has developed a Smart Rumen Bolus system. The smart bolus is orally administered by a farmer or veterinary and remains in the cow’s rumen. It is designed to alert dairy and beef farmers to any health, calving and breeding events on farm, all easily readable on a mobile phone and web application.

The co-founder of Moonsyst, based near Kinsale, is Desmond Savage.

The 2023 AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme, which has just commenced, is an intensive 12-week hybrid programme, tailored to address the particular needs and challenges facing start-ups in the agtech, agrifood and equine sectors. The programme is focused on fast tracking the business development and leadership skills of participants and to provide them with the support and guidance needed to accelerate their start-ups in Ireland and on the global stage.

The programme includes business development workshops and investor readiness training, mentoring from industry experts and business advisors, guest speakers and facilitated introductions to AgTechUCD’s venture capital and business angel networks.

‘We are looking forward to the next 12 weeks as we focus on supporting the commercial development of the participating start-ups as they further develop their disruptive agtech, agrifood and equine-tech innovations with global potential,’ said Leo McGrane, centre manager at the AgTechUCD Innovation Centre.

AgTechUCD, which is part of NovaUCD, is focused on promoting and accelerating the launch and scaling of start-ups and SMEs, in Ireland and internationally. It is funded through the Regional Enterprise Development Fund administered by Enterprise Ireland.

The third AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme will conclude in January when participating start-ups will pitch their businesses to a panel of investors.