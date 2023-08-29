Tot's owners call time in Ballygurteen as two West Cork pubs up for sale

ONE of West Cork’s most iconic pubs, known for its cosiness, and curious décor as well as its friendly staff is up for sale.

Carmel and Vincent Dullea have made the decision to sell Tot’s Pub outside Clonakilty, which has been in his family since the 1850s and is now in its fourth generation.

His great grandfather, Timothy Nyhan ran the pub from the 1850s and it later became a tied house with Deasy’s Brewery in the late 19th century. It was Vincent’s mother, Mary O’Connell Dullea, who was affectionately known as Tot, that gave the bar its unique name, located at Ballygurteen Cross between Dunmanway and Clonakilty.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Carmel, who was behind many of their renowned themed parties, said that while it’s an end of an era they both felt that now was the time to retire from the bar trade.

‘It’s just been so busy and we are going seven days a week so it will be nice to have more free time and enjoy life, go for walks and take it easy,’ she said.

‘Our customers will of course be sad to see us go and we will of course miss them too.’

The bar has been synonymous through the years with local fundraising events, colourful themed parties, wedding afters, pop-up food events, live music. It was also the setting for a TG4 music programme ‘Cúltír’.

Vincent, who took over the running of the bar from his parents in 1990 while also teaching part-time, said that running the business gets tougher as one gets older.

‘Carmel and I have been running it together for the last 24 years and the business has grown over this time. But there comes to a stage where you have to move on too, If we didn’t do it now we would never do it,’ said Vincent.

He said they will be still be living locally up the road and will even offer to help the new owners settle into their new business.

‘I will miss the routine for sure but we will be still see all the locals. We will be customers in the bar now, which will be a change for us. We did enjoy our time in Tot’s.’

The thriving pub comprises a distinctive main bar and lounge as well as outdoor seating and an attached four bedroom house. The property also comprises grounds including traditional outbuildings, large shed, off road car parking and courtyard service area to the rear on about one acre approximately.

And it’s not the only bar in West Cork changing hands as the owners of the popular Mountain House bar and restaurant in Ardfield have put the premises up for sale or lease. Sisters Catriona and Margaret Hegarty had been running the business since 2020 and were renowned for the food produce they served.

Meanwhile, Nolan’s Bar in the square in Rosscarbery is closed temporarily following a recent fire at the premises. The owners hope to reopen soon.