Top in-demand roles in 2025

CHECK out our list of the top in-demand roles for 2025 on the job market in Ireland.

This article was featured in our New Year New Job special recruitment feature which was in our January 30th edition of The Southern Star - You can read the full feature here.

Software Engineer

Qualifications: Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field. Master’s Degree in Software Engineering or Artificial Intelligence.

Salary Range: €50,000 - €70,000

Project Manager

(Projects and Change Management)

Qualifications: Degree in business administration with a concentration in project management. Certifications such as PMP, CAPM, CMP, and PgM.

Salary Range: €55,000 - €85,000

Financial Accountant

Qualifications: Degree in Accounting,

Finance, or Economics. Professional qualifications such as ACA, ACCA, CPA, or CIMA.

Salary Range: €60,000 - €70,000

Digital Marketing Specialist

Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in digital marketing, marketing, business, communications, or a related field.

Salary Range: €55,000 - €65,000

Business Analyst

Qualifications: Degree in Business Administration, Information Technology, or a related field, Certifications such as CBAP (Certified Business Analysis Professional), CCBA (Certification of Capability in Business Analysis), or PMI-PBA (Professional in Business Analysis)

Salary Range: €50,000 - €70,000

Healthcare Assistant

Qualifications: QQI Level 5 Major Award in Healthcare Support or Pre-nursing Studies Leaving Certificate or equivalent.

Salary Range: €38,000 - €42,000

Construction Manager

Qualifications: Degree or apprenticeship in a relevant field, such as construction management, architect studies, or civil engineering, Bachelor’s degree or postgrad in project management.

Salary Range: €60,000 - €70,000

Pharmacy Technician

Qualifications: Level 6 Diploma in

Pharmacy Technician Studies Certificate program or an associate’s degree Registration with the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland (PSI)

Salary Range: €30,000 - €40,000

Data Analyst

Qualifications: Degree in Data Science,

Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, or a related field.

Salary Range: €45,000 - €55,000

Sustainable Supply Chain Manager

Qualifications: Bachelor’s or master’s degree.

MBA with a concentration in supply chain management or a master’s in SCM.

Salary Range: €44,000 - €80,000

