Skibbereen's Theresa is honoured for her many community contributions

A PASSIONATE Skibbereen community activist who gives up her time for many groups and voluntary organisations in her area has been named the overall individual winner in the Mayor’s Community Awards.

Theresa Hickey was presented with her award by the county mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn at the 11th annual awards which were held recently in Cork County Hall.

Theresa is a member of Co-Action West Cork, The Legion of Mary, The Carbery Show Society, the Parish Council, and the IFA. She was also a volunteer with Skibbereen Credit Union for many years.

Other West Cork groups which picked up awards included the Aughadown Cancer Connect Fundraising Committee and Dunmanway Christmas Swim, while Fr Pat O’Donovan, Ballinspittle U18 Céilí Band and St Fachtna’s Silver Band were nominees in the awards.

County mayor Cllr O’Flynn said it was an honour for him recognise and celebrate these incredible achievements.

The chief executive of Cork County Council Valerie O’Sullivan said that the awards are deserved recognition for the incredible community work that is taking place all around Cork.