Sharon urges women to get in the picture

A NATIONAL campaign pioneered by a West Cork style coach to promote self-confidence in women will return for a third year in August.

‘Get In The Picture’ is the brainchild of Sharon Huggard, a style and body confidence coach. Her mantra is ‘You are enough’, and works to empower women and get them to realise their own value.

This year’s ‘Get In the Picture’ takes place on Monday, August 19th.

‘I am very conscious of the value placed on weight and size in our modern world and want to help shift that negative debilitating mindset to one of acceptance and love,’ said Sharon.

‘I am asking the women of Ireland to take a photo of themselves, wherever they are on that day or whatever they are doing.

‘Whether they are in the office, working from home, or on the sideline of a pitch, they are beautiful and are more than enough! Acceptance is everything,’ said Sharon.

The ‘Get In The Picture’ campaign has received a coveted place in The Social Entrepreneurs Ireland Ideas Academy for entrepreneurs with a passion to solve a social problem.

It was chosen for its promoting self-confidence and inclusivity.

Sharon was recognised by Network Ireland West Cork with an Emerging New Business 2022 businesswomen of the year award.