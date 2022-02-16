Remote business hub is badly needed for Kinsale

KINSALE badly needs a remote business hub like similar ones operating in towns across West Cork.

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) raised the issue at a recent meeting of the local authority, where councillors had been discussing the economic, enterprise and tourism directorate report.

Business growth hubs are currently in place in Bandon, Bantry, Carrigaline, Schull and Skibbereen.

While acknowledging that Bandon will do quite well with their business hub, Cllr Murphy pointed out that Kinsale, with a major educational campus doesn’t have one.

‘It’s appropriate now to look favourably on the Kinsale area to set up a business hub and maybe some hot desking too,’ said Cllr Murphy.

‘Now is the time to get this through. The students of Kinsale Community School have enjoyed extraordinary success at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition over the years and this is an area that could quite easily be a business hub and we also have Eli Llly nearby too.’

County mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) backed his call for a remote working hub in the seaside town.

‘Kinsale requires it as there is a lot of mobility there with people coming to work there or move there for the summer and I think it’s really important that this should be done for the town,’ said Cllr Coughlan

‘This could be done in conjunction with our dereliction reports which are being carried out around the county whereby premises are being identified for possible remote working hubs.’

Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF) said that Cork County Council had been ahead of the game long before Covid when it came to remote working hubs.

‘We do however need some physical spaces for incubator hubs for businesses involved in manufacturing and food production,’ said Cllr Murphy,

He noted Castletownbere could be facing up to 30 to 40 job losses due to Brexit and other issues and said that they need to add value to the fish that is being landed.

‘If you can process fish that is great and it’s time that we need to move on and get the infrastructure in place to help develop artisan food products.’ Cllr Coughlan also commended the report in general and said that events like Teen Talk and Gen Z for parents were very well received by students and teachers and said there were a ‘really far sighted idea.’

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said that the Council has been supporting businesses all through Covid and that they delivered funding to almost 3,500 businesses. He said a stronger working relationship has formed between Cork County Council and businesses on the ground.