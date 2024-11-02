Reggie from the ’Rock is ready to help light up town

THERE’S a special master of ceremonies at this year’s Clonakilty Charity Ball in aid of the Christmas lights, with ‘Reggie from the Blackrock Road’ sure to bring a shock and a smile for guests.

The self-proclaimed president of Coci (Captains of Cork Industry) will be heading west for a special night in Fernhill House Hotel on Saturday, November 23rd.

‘The lights won’t hang themselves’ – that’s the message from Clonakilty Chamber as it encourages local businesses to get behind the fundraising drive for its Christmas lights display.

Since 2022, Clon Chamber, together with other businesses, has paid for the lights to be put up and taken down. It did receive a contributory grant from the Council but not enough to pay for the display.

The Chamber hopes to raise €20,000 from the charity ball on November 23rd in Fernhill House Hotel. Tickets – with a three-course meal, music from Riff Shop and Stevie G, and plenty of prizes and entertainment, as well as some brilliant barbs from Reggie – are still available, at €100.

The charity ball also supports Ukrainian children of Clonakilty, children living in Clonakilty Lodge, and the Clonakilty Shack Youth Space and Community Centre.

Businesses are encouraged to donate an auction or raffle prize and there’s a gofundme page called Light up Clonakilty at Christmas. For ball tickets, see Clonakilty Chamber page on tickettailor.com.