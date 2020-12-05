Rebrand of West Cork whiskey for Lidl stores

LIDL Ireland has relaunched their premium range of Dundalgan Irish whiskey to create a more contemporary, sleek and luxurious look for the brand.

Distilled locally in Skibbereen, by Lidl’s long-term supplier, West Cork Distillers, the range is available in all 167 Lidl stores now.

Prices start at less than €20, for the Irish Blended Whiskey. There’s also a single malt, a stout and a sherry edition. The sherry edition has been matured in first fill bourbon casks and finished in oloroso sherry casks resulting in a sweet taste at first and finishing dry with some spice.

West Cork Distillers also supply Lidl with premium, award-winning gins including the retailer’s popular Wild Burrow Irish Gin. The distillery has been supplying Lidl since 2015 and the retailer has invested more than €12m in the business, including facilitating the export of their best-selling products to Lidl stores in 16 countries across Europe.