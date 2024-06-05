Southern Star Ltd. logo
Plan for Glengarriff landmark

June 5th, 2024 2:00 PM

Plan for Glengarriff landmark Image
There are plans for an expansion at Quills in Glengarriff. (Photo: Facebook)

PLANS have been lodged with Cork County Council seeking approval for a major expansion at one of Glengarriff’s best-known local landmarks.

The heritage listed Quill’s woollen market building is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike and now owners Quills Retail are seeking permission for a major expansion of the premises.

The application seeks permission for two new single-storey extensions to the building – one to the side and one to the rear, a first floor restaurant and balcony dining with pedestrian bridge.

It also seeks permission for food and craft stalls and a seating area. There could also be a bicycle storage and repair building with a bike rental kiosk, and a decision is due on June 24th.

