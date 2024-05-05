No ‘Task’ too big for Sinéad

A FEMALE founder from Baltimore has been nominated for a prestigious business award.

Sinéad Lordan is at the helm of Task, an administration, business support and project management agency based in Cork city.

She set up the company in early 2021, and has recently been nominated for an Image PwC award in the category of Young Businesswoman of the Year.

The past pupil of Mercy Heights in Skibbereen studied hospitality management in MTU and worked for six years with the Doyle Collection in London as assistant financial controller.

Services offered by Task range from project management, customer service and web design. Among its clients are footwear brand Nicky Hoyne, Schull-founded Riley and Ella and Jo Cosmetics.

Sinead has been shortlisted along with Kinsale’s Dr Tara Shine and Madeleine Murray of Change by Degrees who have been nominated in the ceo of the year category and sustainability champion of the year respectively.

Niamh Ní Dhrisceoil, community activist, Cape Clear ,is shortlisted in the social entrepreneur of the year section, while Gráinne Dwyer of Skibbereen-founded agency Heritage, is nominated in the business woman of the year category.