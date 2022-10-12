New tourism experience explored for Brow Head

THE country’s four most extreme points – including West Cork’s Brow Head – could be connected as part of a new tourism project.

A feasibility study has been allocated €100,000 for the project called Four Points of the Island. It will see Cork County Council collaborate with Kerry County Council, together with Donegal County Council and Ards and North Down Borough Council.

It’s looking for connections between the four extreme geographic points in the country: Brow Head, Co Cork (most southerly), Banba’s Crown at Malin Head, Co Donegal (most northerly), Burr Point, Ards Peninsula, Co Down (most easterly), and An Dún Mór/Dunmore Head, Co Kerry (most westerly).

The objective of the study is to identify and develop existing tourism experiences within the Four Points of the project via an all-island collaborative approach, enabling the pooling of resources and shared opportunities to develop a new and unique tourism product.

The local authorities involved can establish connections between the Four Points and leverage their unique experiences and culture to raise the profile of the individual destinations and enhance visitor footfall and economic benefits to the local communities in a sustainable way.

The beauty and potential of Brow Head was already recognised by the makers of Star Wars who filmed scenes there in 2016.

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said: ‘Cork County boasts an incredible range of cultural attractions, unique experiences, and activities to enjoy.

‘I am confident that the furthering of this initiative would increase visitor spend and dwell time in our rural towns and villages, providing a direct economic impact.’